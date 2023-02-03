Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JQC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 211,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,502. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

