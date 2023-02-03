Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NMI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,017. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMIGet Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.86% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Dividend History for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI)

