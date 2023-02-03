Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NMI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,017. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.