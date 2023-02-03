Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. 19,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,912. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
