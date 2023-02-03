Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. 19,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,912. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

