Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NAN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 103,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,503. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.