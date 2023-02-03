Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 23,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

