NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $170.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

