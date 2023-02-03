Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 8,604 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 270.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.81.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,184. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

