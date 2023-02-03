Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Excelerate Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 26,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $803.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

