Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 2.2 %

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,295. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.05.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $174,958.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $174,958.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,556 shares of company stock valued at $298,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.