Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.02 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 271,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.88. 75,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.93. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.48.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

