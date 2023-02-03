Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,556 shares of company stock valued at $298,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

GO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 62,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.05.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

