Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ExlService at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.38. 15,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day moving average is $170.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,223. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

