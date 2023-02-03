Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.82. The company had a trading volume of 405,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

