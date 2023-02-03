Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.88. 1,367,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,576. The company has a market capitalization of $320.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.