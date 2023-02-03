Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 548 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average of $181.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

