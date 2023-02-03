Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 548 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Verisk Analytics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average of $181.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.
Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics
In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.