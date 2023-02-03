Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 5,847 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $46,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Littelfuse Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.61. 20,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

