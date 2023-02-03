Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 653 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises about 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,000 after purchasing an additional 687,026 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $73.62. 186,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,897. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

