Oasis Network Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $319.06 million and $30.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,657.03 or 0.07092966 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00090936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024968 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05540986 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $34,044,938.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/."

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

