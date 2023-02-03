Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Buy by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.32.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $203.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Okta by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,648,000 after acquiring an additional 267,321 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,213 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

