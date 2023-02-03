Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ODFL traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.00. 273,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,466. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.62. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

