Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ODFL traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.00. 273,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,466. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.62. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.