Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $74.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.36.

Olin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $63.06 on Monday. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

