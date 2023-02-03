Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of ZEUS opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $634.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.