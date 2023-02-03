Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Olympic Steel Price Performance
Shares of ZEUS opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.84.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $634.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
