Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1,722.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 355,831 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 180,848 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Omnicell by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 144,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $159.57.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.