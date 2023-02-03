One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.90

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 80132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.01.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

