OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Lowered to $36.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,461. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $465.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $397.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 10,381 shares of company stock worth $322,788 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 130.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 34.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

