onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.70

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 4663656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in onsemi by 188.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

