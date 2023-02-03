Ontology Hits Market Capitalization of $190.17 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $190.17 million and $13.93 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.72 or 0.07079128 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00090916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024920 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

