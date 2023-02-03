Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.59. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised Orbia Advance from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

Orbia Advance Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Get Rating)

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.