Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.59. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank raised Orbia Advance from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.
Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.