Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.89 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Orchid has a market cap of $68.48 million and $3.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00222711 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09814688 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,035,832.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.