O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 2.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $799.51. The stock had a trading volume of 152,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $824.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.21.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.