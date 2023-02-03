ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 6%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.00. 133,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 384,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.