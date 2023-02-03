ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 6%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.00. 133,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 384,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

