Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCP opened at $23.06 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $25.34.
About Oxford Lane Capital
