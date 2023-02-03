Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,851 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,006. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of -323.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.18 and its 200 day moving average is $163.79.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

