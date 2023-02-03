Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 32 ($0.40) target price on the stock.

LON PAF opened at GBX 16.48 ($0.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.84 million and a P/E ratio of 549.33. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 15.72 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

