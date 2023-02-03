Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 32 ($0.40) target price on the stock.
Pan African Resources Price Performance
LON PAF opened at GBX 16.48 ($0.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.84 million and a P/E ratio of 549.33. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 15.72 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About Pan African Resources
See Also
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.