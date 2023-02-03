Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.33. 2,601,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,702,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

