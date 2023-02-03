Paralel Advisors LLC Acquires 158,399 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,399 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease comprises about 1.0% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 53.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 565,111 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,728,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNL stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 137,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,024. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.14.

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

