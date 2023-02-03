Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.20-19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.12. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.20-$19.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $12.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.61 and its 200 day moving average is $286.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $350.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 43.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,240,000 after buying an additional 65,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $11,672,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

