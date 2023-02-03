Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.81.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 3.4 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $352.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software



Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

