Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.43.

Paylocity Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $226.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.74. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 39.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

