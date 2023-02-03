Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,738,215. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

