Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Bank of America lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.32.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,738,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

