PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 5.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.23.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

