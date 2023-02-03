PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Trading Down 5.4%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.65. 60,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 682,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.39.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,392,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

