Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $248.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

