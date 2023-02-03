PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 8,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,182. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $8.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 78.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

