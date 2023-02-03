PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PTY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. 186,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $477,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

