Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

NYSEMKT:PDO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 526,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $256,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $381,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

