Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSEMKT:PDO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 526,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
