Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
PDO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.35. 526,731 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
