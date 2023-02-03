Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

PDO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.35. 526,731 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $5,280,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,376,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $923,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

