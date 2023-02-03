PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PGP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 1,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,687. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.