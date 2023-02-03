PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 472,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,943. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

