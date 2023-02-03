PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 472,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,943. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
